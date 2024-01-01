Toyota Restarts Production of Three Models Following Certification Scandal

IWATE, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation has resumed production of three car models, including the Yaris Cross, after a three-month suspension due to certification irregularities, the company announced on September 4.

According to Toyota, production of the Yaris Cross, Corolla Fielder, and Corolla Axio resumed on the evening of September 4th.

The production of these three models was halted in June 2024 following an order from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to suspend shipments due to irregularities in the certification process necessary for mass production.

The shipment suspension order was lifted in July, and production was initially scheduled to resume on September 2. However, the approach of Typhoon No. 10 delayed the procurement of parts, pushing the restart to September 4.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE