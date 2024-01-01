News On Japan
Business

Why Japanese Companies are Hungry for Share Buybacks

TOKYO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - The number of share buybacks this year in Japan is on the rise, and it's possible that we'll see a record number by the time winter rolls around.

what many companies are hungry for is share buybacks.

Even before the season ends, share buybacks are surging to their highest levels ever.

Share buybacks are a common corporate strategy to boost stock prices. But, unlike in the past, companies now have a more predictable environment to make these moves. This change in the corporate landscape could lead to a historic spike in buybacks by the year’s end.

When companies announce share buybacks, their stock prices often rise, making it a good opportunity for investors to take action. While buybacks can be hard to predict, the current market conditions may allow for a more calculated approach. In particular, companies whose stock prices have dropped are more likely to pursue buybacks to regain investor confidence.

This trend is not only influenced by market conditions but also by corporate strategy, where excess capital is being funneled into share repurchases instead of other investments like R&D or expansion. As companies prioritize boosting their stock prices, the surge in buybacks could significantly reshape the market in the coming months.

Autumn, with its focus on performance reviews and earnings announcements, often signals a peak in corporate activities like share buybacks. As we head into this pivotal season, we can expect companies to make the most of this opportunity, especially those with declining stock prices seeking to bounce back.

It seems that the 2024 autumn-winter season will be a critical period for share buybacks, with a potential to break all previous records.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

Former Olympic Skateboard Venue to Open as Public Sports Park

The Ariake Urban Sports Park, which will open next month at the former Tokyo Olympic skateboarding site, was previewed Thursday ahead of its official opening on October 12.

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Why Japanese Companies are Hungry for Share Buybacks

The number of share buybacks this year in Japan is on the rise, and it's possible that we'll see a record number by the time winter rolls around.

Toyota Restarts Production of Three Models Following Certification Scandal

Toyota Motor Corporation has resumed production of three car models, including the Yaris Cross, after a three-month suspension due to certification irregularities, the company announced on September 4.

Fukuoka Minimum Wage Increases by 51 Yen, Reaches Record 992 Yen

The Fukuoka Prefectural Labor Bureau under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced a 51-yen increase in the minimum wage for Fukuoka Prefecture, bringing the hourly wage to 992 yen, marking the largest increase to date.

Rice Shortage Triggers Price Hike in Packaged Rice Products

The shortage of rice is causing prices to increase, and this is affecting packaged rice products, which are known for their long shelf life.

Sources: Seven & i sees buyout price from Canadian firm as too low

Sources say Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings has decided it cannot accept a takeover bid from a Canadian firm at this point, as the buyout price is too low to match its corporate value. (NHK)

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Tokyo Bank Introduces Controversial 50 Year Loan

Buying a home is often considered the biggest purchase of one’s life. A mortgage is essential, with the standard repayment period being 35 years. However, Keiyo Bank has caused a stir by becoming the first regional bank in the Tokyo metropolitan area to introduce a 50-year mortgage plan.

Why Foreign Tourists Are Causing Losses for Japan's Credit Card Companies

The increase in inbound tourists has led to growing financial burdens for Japan’s credit card industry. When cards issued overseas are used at domestic stores, Japanese companies must pay fees to foreign issuers, resulting in annual losses estimated to reach 30 billion yen.