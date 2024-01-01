Travel | Feb 23

Kyushu Trials Autonomous Trains

Kyushu, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - JR Kyushu announced on Thursday that, in conjunction with the timetable revision on March 16th, it will begin a demonstration of autonomous driving on some trains on the Kagoshima Line, with a driver on board.

Five trains will operate daily between Orio (Kitakyushu City) and Futsukaichi (Chikushino City, Fukuoka Prefecture). The company aims to verify safety issues and the effects of operational efficiency on its main conventional lines and aims for full operation by the end of March 2026. In a driving training session open to the press on February 21st, the train began to accelerate when the driver pressed the start button and gradually decelerated to stop as it approached the station.

Source: Kyodo

