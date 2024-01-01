Princess Aiko Joins Emperor's Birthday Celebration

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Ahead of her upcoming role at the Japanese Red Cross Society starting in April, Princess Aiko joined the public festivities to honor the Emperor's birthday, making a notable appearance standing in the second row and waving with a smile.

A visitor expressed their admiration, saying, "Seeing Princess Aiko for the first time was moving and wonderful. She looked splendid, and we look forward to her future endeavors."

Crowds had gathered at the Imperial Palace since before the gates opened, forming long lines.

The public celebration on Friday saw nearly 15,000 people braving the harsh cold and sleet to pay their respects. Many were eager to see Princess Aiko, with one visitor stating, "I came to see Princess Aiko. I'm very happy to have met her. I've been looking forward to this moment," and another adding, "I came to see Princess Aiko and the Emperor. I haven't been able to come recently, so I came despite the rain."

This year marked the first time in four years that the event was held without prior applications due to the pandemic, leading to a large turnout.

By 6:30 AM, four hours before the event, people were already lining up near the Imperial Palace with their umbrellas. The line grew steadily, swelling to several thousand by 9:00 AM.

At around 10:30 AM, Princess Aiko appeared on the palace balcony with the Emperor, the Empress, the Akishino couple, and Princess Kako.

The Emperor expressed his gratitude, saying, "In the cold rain, I am truly grateful that you have come to celebrate my birthday. I would like to express my condolences to those who lost their lives in the Noto Peninsula earthquake last month and extend my heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and those affected."

Princess Aiko was dressed in a pale lavender outfit, with a matching hat, and waved continuously with a smile.

The public celebration was held three times, with the Emperor and the royal family responding to the blessings of the attendees.

Source: FNN