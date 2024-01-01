Business | Feb 24

Amazon to Raise Free Shipping Threshold to Over 3,500 Yen

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Online retail giant Amazon has announced that it will raise the threshold for free shipping on standard deliveries in Japan.

Currently, for items shipped by Amazon, standard delivery fees are 410 yen in Honshu and Shikoku, and 450 yen in Hokkaido, Kyushu, Okinawa, and remote islands for orders under 2,000 yen. Orders of 2,000 yen or more qualify for free shipping.

Starting March 29, the threshold for free shipping will be raised from 2,000 yen to over 3,500 yen.

Members of Amazon Prime and other such services will continue to receive free shipping.

Source: NNN

