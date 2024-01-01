Challenges of a Rookie Mom Taxi Driver

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - In the taxi industry, the rapid increase in female drivers and part-time working moms, coupled with the resurgence of inbound travel and widespread use of taxi apps, has expanded demand and made drivers highly sought after.

This story follows a woman who, with no prior experience, aspires to become a taxi driver. A mother of two sons, she was drawn to the industry due to her love for driving and chatting. However, she faced days of hard training that were not easy to navigate. From memorizing routes to dealing with troublesome passengers and managing app-based rides, the journey was tough. But what keeps her going? This video takes a closer look at her first month from joining the company to her debut as a taxi driver.

Source: YOMIURI