Business | Feb 28

Sony Group to Cut 900 Jobs in Gaming Division, Including Japan

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Sony Group's gaming subsidiary, Sony Interactive Entertainment, has announced that it will be reducing its workforce by approximately 900 employees, which constitutes about 8% of its total staff.

This reduction will affect employees worldwide, including those in Japan. In Japan, affected employees will be offered a career support program. The company has stated that this reduction is due to the significant changes in the gaming industry and the need to strengthen its business. The company aims to achieve sustainable growth by implementing structural reforms and streamlining management resources. Sony Group's gaming business is known for its PlayStation home gaming console. However, in its recent earnings report for the fiscal year, the company revised its sales forecast for the gaming division and other sectors, reducing it by 210 billion yen to 4.15 trillion yen.

Source: NHK

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Residents Get Shopping Relief

To support residents struggling with the rising cost of living, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has indicated its plan to distribute 10,000 yen worth of gift certificates to households exempt from resident tax and others.

World's Largest Gold Nugget Now Worth Billions

The world's largest gold nugget, certified by Guinness World Records, is currently on display in Izu, weighing in at 250 kilograms.

The Future of Convenience Stores

Seven-Eleven has unveiled a new store concept in Japan, signaling a potential shift in the retail landscape where convenience stores could meet all our shopping needs.

Zuckerberg meets PM Kishida

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, held a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, describing the encounter as having a "fruitful conversation."

SLIM Space Probe Captures Latest Lunar Surface Images

On Monday evening, February 26, JAXA unveiled photos taken from the lunar explorer SLIM, clearly showing the lunar surface scattered with rocks and other features.

FOLLOW US
         