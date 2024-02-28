Sony Group to Cut 900 Jobs in Gaming Division, Including Japan

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Sony Group's gaming subsidiary, Sony Interactive Entertainment, has announced that it will be reducing its workforce by approximately 900 employees, which constitutes about 8% of its total staff.

This reduction will affect employees worldwide, including those in Japan. In Japan, affected employees will be offered a career support program. The company has stated that this reduction is due to the significant changes in the gaming industry and the need to strengthen its business. The company aims to achieve sustainable growth by implementing structural reforms and streamlining management resources. Sony Group's gaming business is known for its PlayStation home gaming console. However, in its recent earnings report for the fiscal year, the company revised its sales forecast for the gaming division and other sectors, reducing it by 210 billion yen to 4.15 trillion yen.

Source: NHK