TVer Hits Record High with 35 Million Monthly Users in January 2024

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Commercial broadcasting's official streaming service TVer (ティーバー) has reached a new milestone with its January 2024 monthly video views surpassing 400 million and total app downloads hitting 70 million. The number of monthly users has also reached a record high of 35 million MUB (Monthly Unique Browsers).

Since its launch in 2015, this is the first time that TVer's monthly video views have exceeded 400 million. The number of monthly users has increased by 5 million in just five months since surpassing 30 million MUB in August 2023. In particular, the number of monthly users on connected TVs has increased by approximately 1.5 times compared to the same month of the previous year.

For six consecutive months, the number of video views on connected TVs (CTV) has exceeded 100 million. About 30% of TVer's total viewership is on CTV, showing steady growth since the service began supporting CTV viewing in April 2019. Additionally, there is a high proportion of "co-viewing," where multiple people watch together, with an average of 1.7 viewers per program on TVer, indicating a trend of use within households and among friends.

January 2024 also saw an expansion of content across various genres, including special New Year's programs, dramas, variety shows, past series, live sports events such as the "New Year Ekiden 2024," the "100th Hakone Ekiden," and "High School Soccer," as well as anime like "Haikyuu!!" and "My Hero Academia." This broad range of content contributed to the increase in user numbers and video views.

Note 1: TVer's video views include VOD, real-time streaming, catch-up playback, and SP LIVE, calculated by Video Research. Note 2: The number of unique browsers for the entire TVer service from January 1 to 31, 2024. Note 3: Survey conducted by Macromill, targeting 212 males and females aged 15-69 who use the TVer app at least once a month. The survey was carried out from January 5 to January 7, 2024.

Source: MDPR