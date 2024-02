Aichi, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - Ghibli Park (located in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture) revealed its new European-style area, "Witch's Valley," inspired by Studio Ghibli's films "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "Howl's Moving Castle" to the press on the 28th. It is the largest area within the park.

With the opening of "Witch's Valley" on March 16th, all five planned zones of the park will be completed.

Source: Kyodo