Education | Mar 03

Unconventional Reports Continue to Challenge Professor

KYOTO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Have you ever submitted a report like this? A report hidden inside a fortune cookie that can't be read until you've eaten the whole thing, a report entrusted to a pigeon-shaped wood carving named "Kurukkoo-chan" and tucked inside a tube tied to its leg, or a report that can't be read at all without using infrared light, among others.

These reports are real.

The recipient is Professor Tatsuya Tajima of Kyoto City University of Arts. Every year, he assigns his students to write reports in the form of letters, but as expected from the students of an art university, they've taken it to another level.

Professor Tatsuya Tajima of Kyoto City University of Arts said, "I told them it's fine as long as the report is in the form of a letter. But it's like they're saying, 'Don't push it, don't push it'..."

Four years ago, a report drawn on a ceramic plate was delivered, and since then, the creativity has escalated.

In 2024, the most challenging report was one carved onto a clay tablet, using cuneiform script from over 5,000 years ago in Mesopotamian civilization. It took about an hour to decipher the content...

Professor Tatsuya Tajima of Kyoto City University of Arts said, "It was about a manga they read in high school, and the gap between the appearance and the content was amazing."

The professor hopes to exhibit these reports in an art exhibition in the future.

Source: FNN

MORE Education NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Rina Gonoi Receives 'International Women of Courage Award'

The U.S. State Department has announced that Rina Gonoi, who exposed sexual abuse within the Japan Self-Defense Forces, will be awarded this year's "International Women of Courage Award."

Osaka Deploys Sonic Waves to Deter 'Bird Strike'

A new device, called 'Bird Sonic,' has been installed at Kansai Airport, emitting high-frequency sound waves that birds dislike, effectively driving them away before colliding with aircraft.

Triple Blessings for "Reverse Circuit" Pilgrims

Leap years bring a special tradition for pilgrims in Shikoku: completing the pilgrimage in reverse order, known as "Gyaku-uchi Henro," is believed to triple the blessings.

Wedding Bells for Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has announced his marriage to a Japanese woman on his Instagram.

The Rise of Blood Type Ignorance Among Youth

A growing number of young people are unaware of their blood type, in many cases because it wasn't tested at birth, whereas in the past, it was an essential indicator for horoscopes and compatibility checks.

FOLLOW US
         