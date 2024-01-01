Unconventional Reports Continue to Challenge Professor

KYOTO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Have you ever submitted a report like this? A report hidden inside a fortune cookie that can't be read until you've eaten the whole thing, a report entrusted to a pigeon-shaped wood carving named "Kurukkoo-chan" and tucked inside a tube tied to its leg, or a report that can't be read at all without using infrared light, among others.

These reports are real.

The recipient is Professor Tatsuya Tajima of Kyoto City University of Arts. Every year, he assigns his students to write reports in the form of letters, but as expected from the students of an art university, they've taken it to another level.

Professor Tatsuya Tajima of Kyoto City University of Arts said, "I told them it's fine as long as the report is in the form of a letter. But it's like they're saying, 'Don't push it, don't push it'..."

Four years ago, a report drawn on a ceramic plate was delivered, and since then, the creativity has escalated.

In 2024, the most challenging report was one carved onto a clay tablet, using cuneiform script from over 5,000 years ago in Mesopotamian civilization. It took about an hour to decipher the content...

Professor Tatsuya Tajima of Kyoto City University of Arts said, "It was about a manga they read in high school, and the gap between the appearance and the content was amazing."

The professor hopes to exhibit these reports in an art exhibition in the future.

Source: FNN