Education | Mar 08

Universities Increase "Women-Only" Admission Quotas

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - In a bid to increase the enrollment of female students in science and engineering fields, more universities in Japan are introducing "women-only" admission quotas.

These "women-only" admissions are separate from general admissions and target female students exclusively through school recommendations, document reviews, and interviews. The aim is to reduce the gender disparity in male-dominated science and engineering departments and ensure diversity within universities.

According to a foundation promoting the advancement of women in science, there has been a recent uptrend in universities adopting "women-only" admissions. For the academic year 2024, 40 universities nationwide, including Tokyo University of Science and Nagoya University, have implemented this initiative.

While there is criticism of "women-only" quotas as reverse discrimination, universities that have adopted this approach report positive outcomes, such as securing talented female students and emphasizing the importance of increasing female enrollment in response to the growing demand for female engineers.

Source: 日テレNEWS

