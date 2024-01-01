Fukui Shrines Introduce Dinosaur-Designed Goshuin

FUKUI, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Coinciding with the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen to Fukui, known as the "Dinosaur Kingdom," local shrines have introduced new goshuin (red stamps) featuring dinosaur designs.

At Asuwa Shrine in Fukui City, visitors can receive a goshuin modeled after the "Archaeopteryx," known as the "first bird." According to shrine officials, over 20 people visit daily to collect this unique goshuin, with some having already collected similar stamps from multiple shrines.

A tourist from Shiga Prefecture commented, "It encourages us to revisit various shrines, not just for this trip but in the future as well."

The "goryuin" stamps are available from March 16th at 34 shrines across Fukui Prefecture.

Source: ANN