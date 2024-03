Akita, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - A fishing boat was found adrift in northern Japan, with a deceased 75-year-old fisherman inside.

The boat had drifted approximately 280 kilometers from Okushiri Island in Hokkaido to Shimohama Beach in Akita City.

An emergency call was made shortly after 7 a.m. on March 16th, reporting a fishing boat adrift.

The engine was still running, suggesting that the fisherman lost consciousness while operating the boat.

Source: ANN