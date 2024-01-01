Out of Puff: Japan's Oldest Steam Train Retires

Kumamoto, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - A popular tourist train will grind to a halt on March 23rd as JR Kyushu retires Japan's oldest active steam locomotive "SL Hitoyoshi."

Manufactured 101 years ago, it is the oldest domestic steam locomotive (SL) still in active service. The retirement is due to the aging of the locomotive, along with difficulties in procuring parts and securing technicians.

Known affectionately as "Hachiroku," the locomotive is cherished by local residents and railway enthusiasts alike. As the final run approaches, there are expressions of regret not only from fans but also from the crew and engineers.

Website: JR Kyushu SL HITOYOSHI

Source: Kyodo