Hitachi Unveils New Washington Metro Vehicles

WASHINGTON DC, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - Hitachi Ltd. has unveiled a full-scale model of the new train cars for the Washington, D.C. Metro system in the United States. The new vehicles are equipped with digital screens that provide real-time information and high-resolution security cameras for passenger safety.

The cars will be manufactured at a factory near Washington and are expected to be delivered in the second half of next year. A Hitachi group company has already received orders for 256 cars, and there is a potential for up to 800 cars in total, with the order amounting to approximately 330 billion yen.

Source: テレ東BIZ