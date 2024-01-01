Business | Mar 22

Kyoto Tower to be Renamed "Nidec Kyoto Tower"

KYOTO, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - Nidec Corporation, an electronics manufacturer based in Kyoto, has announced that it has entered into a naming rights agreement with Keihan Group, which operates Kyoto Tower.

Kyoto Tower, standing at 131 meters, has been a landmark of the city since its opening in 1964. Known as the "Lighthouse of the City," it is the tallest structure in Kyoto.

Starting April 1st, Kyoto Tower will be renamed "Nidec Kyoto Tower." This year marks the 60th anniversary of Kyoto Tower's opening, and it will be the first time the tower's name includes a corporate name.

Local residents have mixed feelings about the change. One person said, "I think it's a good thing. If Nidec's efforts in Kyoto become known worldwide, it will also benefit Kyoto." Another person commented, "It feels a bit strange. I wonder if people will still say 'Let's go to Kyoto Tower.'"

Nidec Corporation stated, "As a company based in Kyoto, we want to support and energize the local community."

