NAGASAKI, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Kyushu experienced record-breaking rainfall on Sunday, exceeded 200 mm in the last 24 hours in parts of Nagasaki, increasing the risk of landslides and rising river levels.

The peak of the rain is expected to pass by the afternoon.

Widespread rain affected western Japan under the influence of a stationary front, particularly in Kyushu, where warm and humid air led to extremely severe thunderstorms.

Source: ANN