ANA Unveils New Boeing 787-10 for Domestic Flights

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - ANA revealed to the press its new domestic-spec Boeing 787-10 on March 25th, distinguished by its size, fuel efficiency, and superior transport capacity.

Set to debut on the Haneda-Sapporo route on the 27th, plans are to subsequently deploy it on key Haneda routes connecting to Osaka (Itami) and Fukuoka, among others.

Source: Kyodo