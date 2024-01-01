Travel | Mar 29

Discovering Toyama: A Cinematic Journey Through "Sea and Mountains"

Toyama, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - Students from Kanagawa Prefecture's Kanto Gakuin Rokura High School, as part of their school project, have created a promotional video for Toyama Prefecture! The story, told through a cinematic lens, follows two high school students on a journey across Toyama, featuring the prefecture's breathtaking nature and recommended spots.

The video, offering a perspective unique to those from outside the prefecture, showcases the allure of Toyama and invites viewers to experience its charms for themselves.

From the Creators:

"We hoped to spark interest in Toyama Prefecture by adding a narrative to traditional regional footage, creating a promotional video despite our inexperience in filmmaking. We are novices at video production, but we persevered through trial and error! We would be grateful if you could watch it with an open heart. We hope many will watch our video, visit Toyama, and experience its beauty firsthand, just as we did."

Source: 富山県公式チャンネル

