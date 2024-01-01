Travel | Mar 31

Yokohama Bids Sayonara to Life-Size Gundam

YOKOHAMA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Yokohama's waterfront witnessed the final day of the life-size Gundam exhibit on March 31, marking the end of an era for fans of the beloved anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam."

The 18-meter-tall statue has been a fixture at the "GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA" since December 2020, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the anime's broadcast.

A special event was held on the last day, featuring a heartfelt speech by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the anime series' chief director. "I'm deeply grateful," Tomino said, "This was made possible through the immense effort and sweat of countless staff members."

The ceremony culminated with the Gundam raising its right hand in farewell, accompanied by Amuro Ray's voice saying, "Goodbye, and thank you." The evening also included a spectacular drone light show, forming the image of the Gundam against the night sky.

Source: Kyodo

MORE Travel NEWS

The 150th Kyoto Spring Tradition 'Miyako Odori'

As Kyoto welcomes the spring, the city's quintessential seasonal event, the 'Miyako Odori,' gears up for its landmark 150th performance. On March 31, a final rehearsal was held, setting the stage for the commencement of this historic festival.

Yokohama Bids Sayonara to Life-Size Gundam

Yokohama's waterfront witnessed the final day of the life-size Gundam exhibit on March 31, marking the end of an era for fans of the beloved anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam."

Tokyo Shrouded in Yellow Dust

Yellow sand was observed in Tokyo on Saturday morning, marking the city's first encounter with the phenomenon this year.

POPULAR NEWS

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

$1.6 Million 'TOKYO' Monument Unveiled

A new monument emblazoned with 'TOKYO' has been unveiled at a staggering cost of 160 million yen ($1.6 million) in Tokyo's Central District.

'Pulegone' Identified as Possible Cause of Toxic Poisonings

A potentially lethal toxin, known as "Pulegone," has emerged as a suspect in the controversy surrounding Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements.

Tokyo's Cherry Blossoms Bloom Late

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced the blooming of the Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms in Tokyo at 2 p.m. on Friday, five days later than average.

FOLLOW US
         