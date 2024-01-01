Yokohama Bids Sayonara to Life-Size Gundam

YOKOHAMA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - Yokohama's waterfront witnessed the final day of the life-size Gundam exhibit on March 31, marking the end of an era for fans of the beloved anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam."

The 18-meter-tall statue has been a fixture at the "GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA" since December 2020, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the anime's broadcast.

A special event was held on the last day, featuring a heartfelt speech by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the anime series' chief director. "I'm deeply grateful," Tomino said, "This was made possible through the immense effort and sweat of countless staff members."

The ceremony culminated with the Gundam raising its right hand in farewell, accompanied by Amuro Ray's voice saying, "Goodbye, and thank you." The evening also included a spectacular drone light show, forming the image of the Gundam against the night sky.

Source: Kyodo