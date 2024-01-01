Education | Apr 08

Royals Explore Advanced Research at Tamagawa University

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Crown Prince Akishino and Prince Hisahito visited Tamagawa University in Machida, Tokyo, to inspect facilities dedicated to advanced technological research.

The Crown Prince and Prince Hisahito, who is currently on spring break, arrived at Tamagawa University shortly after 10:30 AM on April 6th. The university is known for conducting cutting-edge research while leveraging its naturally rich campus, a site previously visited by the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, as well as by the Akishino family.

During their visit, they toured a facility cultivating approximately 20,000 abalones and received an explanation on bee research, with the Crown Prince inquiring about the different types and colors of the bees observed.

They also inspected a "biotope," a natural habitat area within the campus grounds, where the Crown Prince asked if dragonflies visit the area, and Prince Hisahito commented on the well-maintained embankments.

The visit concluded after approximately three hours, which included a tasting session of the cultivated abalones and a discussion with the university's executives.

