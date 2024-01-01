The Rise of Japanese-Grown Coffee in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - In Fukuoka, amidst the expansion of global coffee chain stores, there's a growing interest in unique, locally-run cafes and domestically grown coffee, particularly highlighted by cultivation efforts in Yanagawa City.

At the forefront is Anri Farm, where about 1,500 coffee trees are nurtured, producing rare Japanese-grown coffee beans. Taisho Kabashima, the farm's owner, has successfully adapted coffee cultivation to Japan's humid climate through innovative techniques, sparking interest nationwide.

Despite the premium price, his coffee sells out annually, contributing to the rising popularity of domestic coffee. This trend is not just about enjoying a unique local brew but also about fostering a sustainable, locally-sourced coffee culture in Japan, against the backdrop of global challenges threatening coffee production worldwide.

Source: FBS