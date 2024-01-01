Food | Apr 08

The Rise of Japanese-Grown Coffee in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - In Fukuoka, amidst the expansion of global coffee chain stores, there's a growing interest in unique, locally-run cafes and domestically grown coffee, particularly highlighted by cultivation efforts in Yanagawa City.

At the forefront is Anri Farm, where about 1,500 coffee trees are nurtured, producing rare Japanese-grown coffee beans. Taisho Kabashima, the farm's owner, has successfully adapted coffee cultivation to Japan's humid climate through innovative techniques, sparking interest nationwide.

Despite the premium price, his coffee sells out annually, contributing to the rising popularity of domestic coffee. This trend is not just about enjoying a unique local brew but also about fostering a sustainable, locally-sourced coffee culture in Japan, against the backdrop of global challenges threatening coffee production worldwide.

Source: FBS

MORE Food NEWS

The Rise of Japanese-Grown Coffee in Fukuoka

In Fukuoka, amidst the expansion of global coffee chain stores, there's a growing interest in unique, locally-run cafes and domestically grown coffee, particularly highlighted by cultivation efforts in Yanagawa City.

Whale Meat Goes Under the Hammer

Meat from a minke whale, which was 7.9 meters long and weighed 5.7 tons, captured off the coast of Nemuro in Hokkaido, was put up for auction in Taiji Town, Wakayama, on April 1.

"Detective Conan" on the Sushi Train

Kura Sushi, a popular revolving sushi chain, is celebrating the release of the movie "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" by launching a limited-time collaboration campaign with the "Detective Conan" series at all its locations nationwide from April 5th.

POPULAR NEWS

New MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto & Osaka

The MICHELIN Guide Kyoto & Osaka 2024 unveiled on April 9 in Kyoto includes 115 new entries out of a record 440 selected restaurants.

Teacher Shortages Deepen in Japan's Schools

A survey conducted by a group of active teachers and experts revealed that as of December 2023, approximately 60% of Japan's elementary and middle schools are experiencing a teacher shortage.

Crowds Flock to Kyoto's Nighttime Sakura

Kyoto's cherry blossoms have reached full bloom, attracting large crowds of tourists, including many from abroad. At To-ji Temple, visitors lined up for over 400 meters to see the illuminated cherry blossoms at night.

Tokyo to Subsidize Semen Testing

Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to support men with virtually free-of-charge fertility testing, starting this year.

Police Officer Allegedly Leaks 100s of Case Documents

A police officer from the Kagoshima Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Local Public Service Act by leaking internal documents containing personal information of individuals involved in criminal cases to a third party.

FOLLOW US
         