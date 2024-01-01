Southern Nara Hit by Series of Landslides

NARA, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - Landslides continue to wreak havoc in the southern part of Nara Prefecture, blocking major roadways and threatening lives.

In December last year, a landslide in Shimokitayama Village, Nara, resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.

The surrounding area has been closed off, and restoration work is ongoing. On April 1, another landslide occurred about 15 kilometers north, causing sections of National Route 169 in both the north and south of Kamikitayama Village to be closed. To travel outside the village, residents now must navigate narrow forest roads and other detours.

Employee of an inn in Kamikitayama Village: "It now takes me nearly double the time, about 1 hour and 40 minutes from my house. The road is narrow and winding, making my commute particularly challenging."

A new landslide was discovered on the morning of April 11th on National Route 425, which had been part of the detour route, leading to another closure.

While no communities have been isolated so far, and emergency vehicles are still able to pass through, villagers are urgently awaiting road restoration.

Source: YOMIURI