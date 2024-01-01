Man Arrested for Selling Stolen Gold Tea Bowl

TOKYO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a gold tea bowl valued at 10 million yen from Takashimaya department store in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.

The suspect, Dai Horie, of unspecified occupation, is alleged to have stolen the gold tea bowl during an exhibition sale at Nihonbashi Takashimaya on the 11th.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, on the morning of the 13th, investigators spotted a man wearing the same glasses and carrying a backpack as seen on the suspect on the day of the incident. They approached him near Tokyo Station.

At the time, Horie was found to have approximately 1.3 million yen in cash in his wallet.

During interrogation, Horie admitted to the charges, stating that he had sold the tea bowl at a pawnshop for 1.8 million yen.

Source: ANN