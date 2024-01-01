Investigation into the Roots of Suzuki

Wakayama, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - In Japan, the 'Suzuki' surname ranks as the country's second most common, following 'Sato.' The origins of this widespread name can be traced back to Kumano faith and its spread across the nation, with roots at the Fujishiro Shrine in Wakayama Prefecture's Kainan City.

The grounds of the shrine are home to the "Suzuki Residence," considered the ancestral home of the Suzuki family. Although it had fallen into disrepair, it was restored with support from "Suzukis across Japan" and was opened to the public in 2023. This article delves into the roots of the Suzuki surname.

Have you ever wondered about the origins of your family name? It’s said that Japan has around 300,000 unique surnames. Today, we’re exploring Kainan City in Wakayama Prefecture to learn about the "Suzuki" surname, Japan's second-most common. This name originated here in Kainan due to its connection to Kumano faith. In fact, my maternal family carries the Suzuki name too.

During the Heian and Kamakura periods, Kumano worship thrived, and the Suzuki family, who originally served as shrine priests, spread across Japan to establish Kumano shrines in various regions. This spread was crucial in making Suzuki a common surname nationwide. While many Suzukis are found in eastern Japan today, only 37 Suzuki households remain in Kainan.

The Fujishiro Shrine complex also hosts relics from the Kumano pilgrimage route, an ancient path from Kyoto where emperors and high-ranking officials would journey to pay respects at the sacred sites of Kumano. Along this route, smaller shrines called "oji" served as rest and worship stops. One significant oji along this route, the Fujishiro Oji, eventually evolved into Fujishiro Shrine.

Among the highlights of the restored shrine is the grand ancient camphor tree, over a thousand years old, which stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Suzuki family and Kumano faith. The site also showcases relics from the Suzuki residence, believed to date back to the Edo period and carefully restored with funds totaling 180 million yen, including contributions from Suzuki family members across Japan. The revival of the residence, supported by Suzukis nationwide, is a touching reminder of their shared heritage.

Source: YOMIURI