Top 20 Translation Companies in Japan 2024

1. URALA International

URALA International is a versatile and innovative marketing and PR agency headquartered in Tokyo, offering professional translation, localization and interpretation services. The company is known for its comprehensive language solutions and regional reach, with additional offices in Jakarta, Manila and HCM City.

URALA's past relevant work includes providing interpretation and translation services to sovereign and corporate clients, including the EU commission. URALA has also developed a proprietary in-house translation dashboard using GPT-4 Turbo APIs and other potent LLM models, which helps human editors to increase the speed of translation and reduce the lead time for delivery.

They have a very quick turn-round, and helped arrange language services for clients and events in extremely short notice, for the following:

Translations

Localisation

Interpretation

Simultaneous interpretations

Consecutive interpretations

Interpretation equipments and headsets

Interpretation booths production

BD meeting accompaniment with language support

URALA also manually translates over 35 journalistic articles / day in English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Indonesian for its proprietary media brands. They also provide translated breaking news wire services to clients.

URALA International boasts a large network of qualified native linguists, providing services in over 50 languages, offering a range of services including document, website, marketing, game, software, e-learning, and video translation, as well as AI and machine translation solutions. They emphasize a client-centric approach, maintaining a high rate of client return, managing projects that effectively engage international audiences.

Inquiry: build@uralaverse.com

Website: www.uralaverse.com