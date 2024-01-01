Top 20 Translation Companies in Japan 2024

TOKYO, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - When selecting a translation and interpretation services company, several critical factors must be considered to ensure that your specific needs are met effectively. This introduction will guide you through the essential criteria to evaluate when choosing a translation service provider.
URALA International is a versatile and innovative marketing and PR agency headquartered in Tokyo, offering professional translation, localization and interpretation services. The company is known for its comprehensive language solutions and regional reach, with additional offices in Jakarta, Manila and HCM City.
URALA's past relevant work includes providing interpretation and translation services to sovereign and corporate clients, including the EU commission. URALA has also developed a proprietary in-house translation dashboard using GPT-4 Turbo APIs and other potent LLM models, which helps human editors to increase the speed of translation and reduce the lead time for delivery.
They have a very quick turn-round, and helped arrange language services for clients and events in extremely short notice, for the following:
- Translations
- Localisation
- Interpretation
- Simultaneous interpretations
- Consecutive interpretations
- Interpretation equipments and headsets
- Interpretation booths production
- BD meeting accompaniment with language support
URALA also manually translates over 35 journalistic articles / day in English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Indonesian for its proprietary media brands. They also provide translated breaking news wire services to clients.
URALA International boasts a large network of qualified native linguists, providing services in over 50 languages, offering a range of services including document, website, marketing, game, software, e-learning, and video translation, as well as AI and machine translation solutions. They emphasize a client-centric approach, maintaining a high rate of client return, managing projects that effectively engage international audiences.
Inquiry: build@uralaverse.com
Website: www.uralaverse.com
Crimson Interactive Japan Co., Ltd., established in 2009, is headquartered in India with a significant presence in Tokyo, Japan. It operates as one of the largest global language solution providers, offering services such as editing, publication support, translation, and transcription. The company serves a diverse international client base across 125 countries, drawing on a wide network of skilled freelance professionals and a dynamic in-house team. Crimson Interactive is known for its deep expertise and innovative approach in handling complex projects.
Website: www.crimsonjapan.co.jp
Samurai Translators K.K., established in 1999 and based in Fukuoka, Japan, specializes in a wide range of translation services. The company is particularly known for its English-Japanese translation capabilities but also handles other major languages. Samurai Translators is recognized for its swift delivery and reliable performance, ensuring translations are clear, faithful to the original, and easily understood.
The company offers a broad spectrum of translation services, including but not limited to legal, technical, medical, financial, and academic translations. They are particularly noted for their certified and notarized translations, making them a valuable resource for official document translations such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and legal documents.
Website: www.samurai-translators.com
Simulingual Inc., established in 1994, is an established interpretation and translation company in Japan. Located in Tokyo, the company specializes in a variety of sectors including finance, legal documents, investor relations, accounting, business, internal control, audits, compliance, and contracts. They offer a broad range of services, from interpreting to translation, and are equipped to handle needs in various languages including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Russian, and Turkish.
Simulingual is distinguished by its extensive network of over 2,300 professional translators and interpreters and is engaged in the management and operation of conferences and seminars, as well as publishing. The company serves a diverse client base that includes government offices, universities, research institutions, and corporations.
Website: www.simulingual.co.jp
Idioma® is a well-established technical translation services provider that has been operating since 1980. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company also has offices in Prague, Czech Republic, and Gothenburg, Sweden. Idioma® offers a broad range of translation services including technical translations, machine translation and post-editing, terminology management, and more across over 70 languages. They specialize in various sectors such as life sciences, legal, finance, advertising, and marketing.
The company prides itself on its commitment to quality, adhering to ISO standards 9001:2016, 17100:2015, and 18587:2017, which ensure high standards in quality management and translation services. Idioma® utilizes innovative technologies like iQube and CrossCheck to enhance the efficiency and quality of its translation services. They have a significant global reach, serving clients with a network of over 2,000 professional native linguists and supporting more than 5,000 language combinations.
Website: www.idioma.com
Word Connection is a specialized translation and localization company that operates internationally, with offices in France and Japan. The company offers a broad spectrum of services that include Japanese-English translation and localization across various industry sectors such as medical, automotive, financial, and travel. Their expertise extends to digital content localization, DTP (Desktop Publishing), video translation, and SEO & social media content adaptation.
They are known for using advanced technologies to ensure efficiency and quality in their services. Word Connection uses CAT tools to maintain consistency across translations and also emphasizes quick turnarounds to meet client needs effectively. The company is also noted for its high-quality translations that are ISO 17100-compliant, indicating adherence to international standards in the translation industry.
Website: www.word-connection.com
Honyaku Center Inc. is Japan's largest industrial translation company, providing a comprehensive array of services including patent, pharmaceutical, industrial, and finance and legal translations. Established in 1986 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company is publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 2483.
Honyaku Center has a robust international presence with additional offices in Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan, as well as in the United States in San Francisco and New York. The company boasts a substantial annual operation with approximately 49,000 orders from 3,600 clients, indicative of its scale and the trust placed in its services by a diverse client base. The company's services are extensive and tailored to specific industries, ensuring expert handling of specialized content ranging from automotive to electronics, and from medical to legal documents.
Website: www.honyakuctren.com
Arc Communications is a Japanese translation agency established in 2005, specializing in a wide range of translation and localization services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and operates with a mission to provide high-quality translation services at reasonable rates. Arc Communications is notable for translating major publications like the Harvard Business Review from English to Japanese, reflecting their reputation for quality in the industry.
Arc Communications offers extensive translation services in various languages including English, Japanese, Chinese (both simplified and traditional), Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Malay, and Indonesian. Their translation fields are diverse, covering areas such as corporate social responsibility (CSR), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), legal documents, press releases, and more.
Website: www.arc-japanese-translation.com
SunFlare Co., Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a prominent company specializing in translation and localization services. Founded in 1971 as the International Translation Institute of Technology, Science, and Culture, SunFlare has evolved over the years, acquiring ISO certifications such as ISO 9001 for quality management systems, ISO 27001 for information security management, and ISO 17100 for translation services quality. These certifications reflect their commitment to maintaining high standards in their service offerings.
SunFlare provides a comprehensive range of services including translation, writing, creative services, research and consultation, and training and seminars. They operate on a global scale with expertise in over 90 languages, catering to various industries such as gaming, legal, medical, and technical fields.
Website: www.sunflare.com
Translations Unlimited is a professional translation service provider with a strong emphasis on offering prompt, reliable, and accurate translations and interpreting services across a wide range of languages. Celebrating 25 years in business, the company is headquartered in the Iowa/Illinois metropolitan area and operates nationally, connecting diverse communities.
The company caters to various fields, providing specialized translation and interpreting services in the medical, legal, and business sectors. They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including written translation, video remote interpreting (VRI), and over-the-phone interpreting (OPI), ensuring that they meet the diverse needs of their clients with competitive pricing and rigorous quality assurance.
Website: www.translationsunlimitedusa.com
b-cause Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, specializes in translation, interpretation, and staffing services. They offer translations from major languages into Japanese and vice versa, supported by over 50,000 registered native speakers globally. The company provides its services to various sectors, ensuring confidentiality and quality with specialized staff for each field.
In addition to language services, b-cause supports foreign staffing needs and offers additional services such as document editing and DTP. They are known for their responsive customer service and reasonable pricing.
Website: www.b-cause.co.jp
Yaraku, Inc., based in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, was established in 2009. The company specializes in web-based translation management systems and leverages artificial intelligence to enhance translation processes. Their platform, YarakuZen, supports translations in approximately 30 languages and improves its capabilities using AI to learn from user inputs like phrase lists and glossaries.
Yaraku, Inc. emphasizes a flexible and innovative work culture, promoting remote work options and allowing employees significant autonomy in their tasks and project management. The company's team includes professionals from various global backgrounds, which contributes to the diverse and inclusive environment Yaraku strives to maintain.
Website: www.yarakuzen.com
Rosetta Translation is a renowned London-based translation agency that provides a wide array of document translation and language services with multi-sector expertise. It offers specialized services across all major world languages, focusing on sectors like legal, financial, medical, and technical translations. Rosetta Translation prides itself on its adherence to industry-leading standards, holding both ISO and DIN certifications which underline its commitment to quality management and information security.
The company operates globally with offices in major cities like Shanghai, Paris, New York, and Luxembourg, ensuring a 24/7 operation that can respond swiftly to client needs. This international presence supports its capability to offer specialized and certified translation services that are recognized and accepted by various authorities and institutions worldwide.
Website: www.rosettatranslation.com
Lac Viet Translation is a well-regarded company based in Vietnam, known for its comprehensive range of translation and interpretation services. The company offers specialized services including notarized translation, document revision, subtitle movie translation, and more. With a strong reputation for reliability, Lac Viet Translation serves a wide range of sectors, ensuring professional handling of multilingual translation needs.
The company has the capability to handle large-scale projects efficiently and is noted for its quick turnaround times. Lac Viet Translation employs over 1,000 quality interpreters and is capable of delivering translations within 2-24 working hours. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in its provision of door-to-door delivery and its dedication to meeting deadlines.
Website: www.dichthuatlacviet.com.vn
World Link Translation, established in 2013, is dedicated to overcoming language barriers and connecting global communities. The company offers a wide array of services, including multilingual document translation, judicial records translation, interpreting services, and consular legalization. They also provide assistance with work permits, visa services, and certification of documents.
World Link is known for its experienced staff, competitive pricing, and the ability to deliver translations promptly across more than 53 languages.
Website: www.worldlinktrans.com
Epiport Consulting, based in Tokyo, Japan, is a performance marketing agency and market entry consultancy specializing in the Asian and Pacific markets. Founded in 2009, Epiport helps international brands and startups grow their sales revenue and ROI through strategic market research, digital performance marketing, and sales management services. The company offers a broad range of services, including customer acquisition strategies, customer activation and retention, revenue optimization, strategic market research, performance digital marketing, and outsourced marketing and sales management.
Epiport prides itself on operating as an extended sales and marketing department for its clients, rather than just a consulting firm, emphasizing a partnership approach to help businesses scale effectively in Japan and Asia.
Website: www.epiport.com
Custom Media KK is a full-service B2B marketing agency based in Tokyo, Japan. Established in March 2008, the agency specializes in harnessing local and international expertise to bridge the gap between Japan and the global market. Custom Media offers a variety of services aimed at humanizing B2B brands through powerful storytelling and data-driven marketing strategies. Their offerings include strategic market research, digital marketing, content creation, PR and communications, and comprehensive marketing technology solutions.
Custom Media is noteworthy for its affiliation with BBN International, the largest B2B agency network in the world, which enhances its capacity to deliver global B2B expertise. The company's experience spans multiple industries including technology, finance, healthcare, and education, making it a versatile partner for businesses aiming to enter or expand in the Japanese market.
Website: www.custom-media.com
Krows Digital is a digital marketing agency based in Tokyo, Japan, established in November 2018. The company is led by CEO Juan Pablo Diaz Diaz and operates as a sole proprietorship. Krows Digital specializes in a broad range of online marketing services tailored for both the Japanese market and international clients. Their services include social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), online advertising campaigns, web design, and translation services covering French, English, Japanese, and Spanish.
The agency is known for its expertise in handling PPC advertising across multiple languages and platforms, including Google Search, Google Display Ads, Yahoo Japan Ads, and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. They focus on delivering customized marketing solutions that increase visibility and engagement, helping brands to effectively enter and expand within the Japanese market. Additionally, Krows Digital provides web application development and SEO services, optimizing clients' online presence through comprehensive digital strategies.
Website: www.krows-digital.com
Smith & Edit is a Tokyo-based creative copywriting and communications consultancy that began in 2016. The company specializes in English copywriting, localization, and strategic public relations consulting. They focus on helping businesses communicate effectively within and outside Japan. Smith & Edit's services are designed to provide fresh content that aids companies in growing their audiences, emphasizing a personal service approach that adapts to clients' unique needs and deadlines. Their target clientele ranges from startups entering the market to established brands seeking new directions.
Website: www.smithandedit.com
Alta Philippines I.T. Solution and Web Page Design Inc., established in 2014, is located in Pasay City, Metro Manila. The company specializes in a range of digital services, including web development, e-commerce solutions, social media marketing, graphic design and branding, web hosting, domain registration, and search engine marketing (SEM). They also offer Microsoft Office 365 subscription and setup services.
Alta Philippines emphasizes custom web development tailored to meet specific corporate requirements, ensuring their solutions align with client business goals and enhance brand awareness. Their expertise includes working with WooCommerce for e-commerce solutions and developing user-friendly, responsive websites across various platforms.
Website: www.alta.com.ph
Each of the following criteria were assessed to create the Top 20 list of top translation companies, helping you make an informed decision that best suits your translation needs.
Accuracy is paramount in translation as it ensures that the intended message is conveyed correctly without any distortion. Companies should demonstrate a high level of linguistic precision and cultural sensitivity.
Speed is also crucial, particularly in fast-paced environments where time is of the essence. This includes quick turnaround times for completing projects and the ability to make corrections rapidly if necessary.
Capacity refers to the ability of a translation company to handle projects of varying sizes and complexities without compromising on quality or efficiency.
Value for money is about finding a service that offers both competitive pricing and high-quality results, ensuring you receive excellent return on investment.
Customer service is essential for a smooth translation process. This encompasses ease of communication, accessibility, secure data transfers, and confidentiality, ensuring that all client interactions are seamless and secure.
Range of services offered by a translation company can greatly influence your choice. This includes their ability to handle technical, specialty, and niche translations, the number of languages they cover, and whether they offer blended solutions that combine human expertise with machine efficiency.
Payment flexibility can be a deciding factor for many businesses, as flexible payment terms can ease the financial burden and align with project funding.