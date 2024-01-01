Food | Apr 19

Maizuru's Famous Rock Oysters Hit the Market

KYOTO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - In Maizuru City, Kyoto Prefecture, the shipping season for rock oysters, which are at their peak during the summer, has commenced.

Harvested from Maizuru Bay, these rock oysters are cultivated over three years, suspended from rafts in mineral-rich seawater. Known locally as "Tango no Umi-Ikusare Iwagaki," these oysters, which weigh over 300 grams each when shelled, are marketed under a regional brand. They are characterized by their size—about 1.5 times larger than natural rock oysters—and their rich flavor.

This year, due to an abundance of plankton, which serves as their food, the oysters have grown even larger than usual. The shipping process will continue until mid-August, with the oysters being distributed locally and throughout the country.

Source: YOMIURI

