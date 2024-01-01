Japan's GDP Ranking to Drop to Fifth as India Surges Ahead

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - According to estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Japan's nominal GDP is projected to reach approximately $4.31 trillion by 2025.

India's nominal GDP, on the other hand, is expected to rise to around $4.34 trillion next year, surpassing Japan. As a result, Japan is forecasted to drop to the fifth position in the global GDP rankings. This shift marks a significant change in the economic standings of the two nations, reflecting India's rapid economic growth and Japan's relative slowdown.

Source: ANN