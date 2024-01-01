"Harajuku Pop Princess" Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Announces First Pregnancy

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - Pop singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has taken to social media to share the excitement of her first pregnancy.

In a statement from her agency on April 23: "We are pleased to announce that Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, a member of our agency, has been blessed with a new life. Thanks to the understanding and cooperation of all involved, both mother and child are in good health. We are deeply grateful for this. Moving forward, we will continue her activities cautiously, prioritizing her physical and mental health. We appreciate your warm support."

Kyary posted humorous and heartfelt photos leaning against a large foot with the caption, "Hello My Baby. There's a baby in my tummy. Looking forward to the day we meet."

Previously, on March 21, 2023, Kyary announced her marriage to actor Shono Hayama on social media, expressing their commitment to supporting each other and intensifying their professional efforts. She also revealed that they celebrated their wedding ceremony last November.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, whose real name is Kiriko Takemura, is a Japanese pop singer, model, and fashion icon known for her distinctive and quirky fashion style that embodies the Harajuku district's culture in Tokyo. Born on January 29, 1993, Kyary began her career as a fashion blogger and model for Harajuku fashion magazines, quickly gaining a significant following for her unique, often outlandish looks.

She transitioned to music and rose to international fame with her 2011 debut single "PonPonPon." The music video, characterized by its wildly colorful and surreal aesthetic, went viral, cementing her status as a global pop phenomenon. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is celebrated for her eccentric and avant-garde approach to pop music and fashion, often incorporating elements of kawaii (cute) and decora culture in her performances and public appearances.

Over her career, she has released several albums and singles that have been popular both in Japan and overseas. Kyary is also known for her influence in popularizing Harajuku pop culture and has been described as the "Harajuku Pop Princess."

Source: ANN