Society | Apr 23

"Harajuku Pop Princess" Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Announces First Pregnancy

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - Pop singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu has taken to social media to share the excitement of her first pregnancy.

In a statement from her agency on April 23: "We are pleased to announce that Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, a member of our agency, has been blessed with a new life. Thanks to the understanding and cooperation of all involved, both mother and child are in good health. We are deeply grateful for this. Moving forward, we will continue her activities cautiously, prioritizing her physical and mental health. We appreciate your warm support."

Kyary posted humorous and heartfelt photos leaning against a large foot with the caption, "Hello My Baby. There's a baby in my tummy. Looking forward to the day we meet."

Previously, on March 21, 2023, Kyary announced her marriage to actor Shono Hayama on social media, expressing their commitment to supporting each other and intensifying their professional efforts. She also revealed that they celebrated their wedding ceremony last November.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, whose real name is Kiriko Takemura, is a Japanese pop singer, model, and fashion icon known for her distinctive and quirky fashion style that embodies the Harajuku district's culture in Tokyo. Born on January 29, 1993, Kyary began her career as a fashion blogger and model for Harajuku fashion magazines, quickly gaining a significant following for her unique, often outlandish looks.

She transitioned to music and rose to international fame with her 2011 debut single "PonPonPon." The music video, characterized by its wildly colorful and surreal aesthetic, went viral, cementing her status as a global pop phenomenon. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is celebrated for her eccentric and avant-garde approach to pop music and fashion, often incorporating elements of kawaii (cute) and decora culture in her performances and public appearances.

Over her career, she has released several albums and singles that have been popular both in Japan and overseas. Kyary is also known for her influence in popularizing Harajuku pop culture and has been described as the "Harajuku Pop Princess."

Source: ANN

MORE Society NEWS

Bloodstains in Car Linked to Suspect in Brutal Riverside Murder Case

Bloodstains have been found inside a car belonging to a 25-year-old man arrested over last week's discovery of two burnt bodies on a riverside north of Tokyo, investigative sources said Monday. (Kyodo)

Over 1 Million Follow Imperial Household on Instagram

The official Instagram account of the Imperial Household Agency, launched on April 1, has been actively sharing updates about the activities of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress.

Former Child Soldier Recalls the Horrors of Unit 731

During each conflict, children are invariably forced into the fray, a grim reality that remains lesser-known from World War II -- Japanese child soldiers involved in developing bacteriological weapons.

POPULAR NEWS

Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

Google Sanctioned by Japanese Regulators for Limiting Competitor Ads

In a historic move, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has issued its first administrative sanction against American tech giant Google.

Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

FOLLOW US
         