30,000 Seagulls Flock to Protected Island

Aomori, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - The Pacific island of Kabushima, in Aomori, has witnessed about 30,000 seagulls migrate to this vital breeding site, designated as a national natural monument.

Starting around March each year, the seagulls arrive in droves to claim their territories and nurture their eggs. Some are seen locking beaks in territorial disputes or warming their eggs, a sign of the breeding season's intensity.

According to officials, the first eggs of the season were spotted on April 11, and the island is currently at the peak of its laying period.

Visitors to the island have expressed their astonishment. "It's surprising. They don’t flee, and I've never seen so many all at once," one visitor remarked.

To protect the seagulls from natural predators, 24-hour surveillance is conducted on Kabushima. Ryo Yamauchi, a seagull protection officer, noted, "Predators include foxes, crows, kites, and peregrine falcons. We patrol the area to ensure the birds are safe."

The peak of egg-laying continues until early May, with hatchlings expected to emerge by mid-May. This annual event attracts not only a plethora of seagulls but also numerous visitors eager to witness the natural spectacle at Kabushima.

Source: FNN