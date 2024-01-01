Travel | Apr 29

Spring 2024 Okinawa Journey by Average TV

Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Aberage TV has released a teaser for their journey to Okinawa Main Island, filmed in April 2024.

What kind of adventure did it turn out to be?

Source: アベレイジTV aberageTV

Japan's Best Sakura in Full Bloom

Regarded as one of Japan's finest, the cherry blossom-lined Niijukken Road in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, has reached its peak bloom during Golden Week.

Tokyo Capsule Hotel Prices Skyrocket

Tokyo has seen a significant uptick in accommodation prices over Golden Week, with even capsule hotels breaching the 12,000 yen mark per night.

Railway Enthusiasts Flock to See "Road Train"

Railway fans in western Japan enjoyed a rare sight on Saturday morning as newly built train carriages were paraded on trailers through the city of Kudamatsu, Yamaguchi Prefecture. It is unusual to see carriages transported during the daytime. (NHK)

Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

Japan's Main Opposition CDP Wins 3 By-elections

Three Lower House by-elections were held in Japan on Sunday. Candidates from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party have won all three seats. The results are expected to affect the management of the government led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. (NHK)

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Godzilla Strikes Tokyo City Hall

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government building has been 'attacked' by Godzilla, brought to life through the world's largest projection mapping.

Japanese Yen Slides to 34-Year Low, Hits 158 Against the Dollar

In a significant movement in the foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen has once again depreciated, crossing the 158 mark against the U.S. dollar. This level marks the weakest the yen has been in approximately 34 years, signaling ongoing economic pressures and potentially major shifts in Japan's financial landscape.

