Business

Concerns Rise Over Children's Education Funding, Survey Reveals

TOKYO, May 05 (News On Japan) - In a survey conducted by a major life insurance company to coincide with Children's Day on May 5th, it was revealed that over half of the respondents felt uneasy about saving for their children’s education.

According to the survey by Nippon Life, 59.1% of respondents expressed concern over education funding, with 25.7% saying they "feel uneasy" and 33.4% saying they "feel slightly uneasy."

When asked about their target amount for educational savings, the most common response from those who felt uneasy was "undecided" at 29.7%. This was followed by "300,000 to 500,000 yen" at 15.8% and "200,000 to 300,000 yen" at 12.4%.

The most popular method for preparing educational funds was "education insurance" at 35.6%, followed by "savings and fixed deposits" at 33.6%, and "mutual funds (including tsumitate NISA)" at 7.7%.

While traditional methods like education insurance and savings have declined, mutual funds, including tsumitate NISA, have seen a slight increase.

Naoko Kuga, a senior researcher at the NLI Research Institute, analyzed the trend, noting, "With the Nikkei Stock Average reaching a 34-year high, the mindset of 'from savings to investment' seems to be growing."

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel Delayed

Nippon Steel has announced a postponement of its acquisition timeline for major American steel manufacturer U.S. Steel, from the end of September to the end of December.

Heatstroke Insurance Applications Surge

As harsh summer heat is expected nationwide, applications for insurance against the risk of heatstroke have surged, reaching approximately 4,000 in just one week since sales began.

New Cruise Terminal Opens in Osaka

A new cruise ship terminal has been completed at Tempozan in Osaka, and it was unveiled to the press on May 2nd.

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Rice Flour Revolution: Ministry of Agriculture Forms 'Komeni' Team

Amid global wheat shortages due to abnormal weather conditions and the depreciation of the yen, Japan is seeing price hikes and suspensions in the sale of products like orange juice, leading some to turn to domestic alternatives like mandarin juice. One such alternative gaining attention as a substitute for imported goods is rice flour.

Japanese Child Population Declines for 43rd Consecutive Year

Ahead of Children's Day, Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released an estimate of the country's child population, revealing a decrease of 330,000 compared to the previous year. The population of children under 15 dropped for the 43rd consecutive year, reaching a record low since data collection began in 1950.

Sony Joins Investors in Bid for Paramount

Sony Pictures Entertainment, under the Sony Group, in partnership with an American investment firm, has proposed a joint acquisition of the U.S. media giant Paramount Global for approximately 4 trillion yen ($26 billion), as reported by multiple American media sources.

Naoya Inoue VS Neri Prepare for Title Fight

Naoya Inoue, Japan's undisputed super bantamweight world champion said Saturday he has high hopes for the defense of his four belts against Mexico's Luis Nery when they fight on Monday. (Kyodo)

Young Crowd Revives Rusted Hot Spring Town

Atami, one of Japan's premier hot spring destinations, is witnessing a full-fledged revival. Land prices in the area have increased by 13%, and there's a surge in new eateries opening their doors. Inquiries for resort condominiums built during the bubble era have risen by 1.5 times.

FOLLOW US
         