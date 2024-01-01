Business

Nostalgic Farewell as Ito-Yokado Closes in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA, May 08 (News On Japan) - The cherished supermarket, Ito-Yokado, has closed its doors in Fukushima, bringing its 39-year history to a close.

Opening in 1985, this supermarket has been cherished as the center of commercial activity near Fukushima Station's west exit. On the final day of business, the 6th, many customers lined up before opening.

A customer noted, "I have memories here from my student days, so it's very sad as if those memories are disappearing."

On the 26th, the Koriyama store will also close, leaving Fukushima Prefecture without an Ito-Yokado.

Nationwide, out of 126 stores, one-fourth will close by 2026, with a strategic focus on the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Source: ANN

