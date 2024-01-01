Business

New Partnership Tackles Long-Haul Shipping Challenges

TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - In response to the pressing issue of labor shortages in the logistics industry, Japan Post and Seino Transportation have announced the initiation of joint transportation for long-distance routes.

The collaboration will see the transportation of both companies' goods on the same trucks between major logistic hubs, including routes like Tokyo to Nagoya.

The partnership has already been piloted and aims to expand nationwide by April next year to improve efficiency.

Seino Transportation President, Takahashi Satoshi: "The 2024 problem, labor shortages, and environmental impacts pose significant challenges to the logistics sector. It's crucial not just to strive individually but to transcend corporate barriers and collaborate creatively."

With truck driver overtime regulations having been strengthened last month and ongoing labor shortages, both companies are now inviting other logistics firms to join in this collaborative transport effort.

Source: TBS

