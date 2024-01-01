Society

Mother's Day: Warm Weather and Thanks Across Japan

TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - May 12th marked a continuation of summer-like weather in the Tohoku and Kanto regions, while rain clouds spread from the west. The streets were busy with people carrying Mother's Day gifts.

Mother's Day: A Time for Personal Gratitude

The scene in Ginza was different from usual. A mother and daughter walked arm-in-arm, and women carried carnations, enjoying Mother's Day outings. A woman in her 20s said, "It's a bouquet for Mother's Day. I managed to get the last piece of a special cheesecake limited to 15 pieces a day. It's hard to say normally, but I'm grateful for how she raised me." Flower shops were bustling from the morning. A shop assistant asked a customer, "Would you like the pink one?" A father and son purchased with gratitude in mind. A boy explained, "I chose it because it felt cute." Yui Mitsuhashi from Hanahiro in Shimokitazawa said, "As staff, it's once a year festival. It's heartwarming to help bring happiness to so many. Seeing little children bring their own money is touching." In Oita, children sent messages to their beloved mothers, though they seemed a bit shy. The celebrations weren't just for people. The mother panda, Ryohama, who has given birth and raised ten cubs, received a carrot-made carnation. It seemed her gratitude was conveyed with just one bite, and then she happily munched on bamboo. A visitor noted, "It's a pity she only ate one carnation, but I'm glad to see her doing well." Mother's Day wrapped the archipelago in a warm mood. Meanwhile, in Toyama, a "Stamp Art Exhibition" was held, attracting couples who observed the artwork intensely. A surprise awaited as they magnified the details to find numerous 'despair' stamps, even on a marriage certificate. The piece titled "Contract of Despair" featured 72 marriage certificates stamped with over 80,000 'despair' stamps. However, in their eyes, 'hope' shone brightly.

Warm Days in Kanto and Tohoku... Rain Clouds from the West

On May 12th, the regions from Kanto to Tohoku experienced early summer warmth, while the weather declined in Western Japan. Kumamoto Castle appeared hazy under cloudy skies, soon to be hit by a downpour, with rainwater flowing off the roofs. Heavy rain, potentially at warning levels, is expected to spread from Western Japan to Tohoku through May 13th. Kanto should also be cautious of heavy rain and thunderstorms during commuting hours.

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

The Grim Reality of Marijuana Use in Japan

Marijuana, long banned in Japan, now faces tighter restrictions after last year's law amendment prohibiting not only possession, but its use. Despite these laws, a quick internet search reveals numerous sale advertisements written in slang. Our investigation with the Health Bureau's Narcotics Control Department, colloquially known as "Matori," reveals the prevalent marijuana situation among Japan's youth.

The Story of a Japanese Transgender Mother

In an atypical family setup, a story unfolds around a little girl named Momo, her 'Mama', and 'Kaachan'. 'Mama', born a male, now lives as a woman, Toshimi Tani, aged 50. Tani, a film producer at Nippon Television, has experienced a versatile career trajectory.

Thank You, Tantan: Memorial Service for Kobe's Panda

The Oji Zoo in Kobe's Nada Ward held a memorial service on May 10th for Tantan, the female giant panda who passed away at the age of 28 at the end of March, making her the oldest panda in Japan at the time of her death.

Princess Ayako of Takamado Welcomes Her Third Son

The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Ayako of Takamado, the third daughter of Princess Hisako, gave birth to her third son at 11:48 AM on May 10th at a hospital in Tokyo.

Community Volunteers Given 'Fukuoka Points'

Fukuoka City has launched a pilot program starting May 10, rewarding local volunteer activities like crime prevention patrols and clean-up efforts with points. Accumulated points can be redeemed for perks such as free access to public facilities.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

'Pop-up Cyclist' Suspect Arrested

A man known for suddenly appearing on his bicycle in front of cars to obstruct traffic, referred to as the "pop-up" cyclist, has been detained along with his signature black suit and sunglasses.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.