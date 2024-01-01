Mother's Day: Warm Weather and Thanks Across Japan

TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - May 12th marked a continuation of summer-like weather in the Tohoku and Kanto regions, while rain clouds spread from the west. The streets were busy with people carrying Mother's Day gifts.

Mother's Day: A Time for Personal Gratitude

Warm Days in Kanto and Tohoku... Rain Clouds from the West

The scene in Ginza was different from usual. A mother and daughter walked arm-in-arm, and women carried carnations, enjoying Mother's Day outings. A woman in her 20s said, "It's a bouquet for Mother's Day. I managed to get the last piece of a special cheesecake limited to 15 pieces a day. It's hard to say normally, but I'm grateful for how she raised me." Flower shops were bustling from the morning. A shop assistant asked a customer, "Would you like the pink one?" A father and son purchased with gratitude in mind. A boy explained, "I chose it because it felt cute." Yui Mitsuhashi from Hanahiro in Shimokitazawa said, "As staff, it's once a year festival. It's heartwarming to help bring happiness to so many. Seeing little children bring their own money is touching." In Oita, children sent messages to their beloved mothers, though they seemed a bit shy. The celebrations weren't just for people. The mother panda, Ryohama, who has given birth and raised ten cubs, received a carrot-made carnation. It seemed her gratitude was conveyed with just one bite, and then she happily munched on bamboo. A visitor noted, "It's a pity she only ate one carnation, but I'm glad to see her doing well." Mother's Day wrapped the archipelago in a warm mood. Meanwhile, in Toyama, a "Stamp Art Exhibition" was held, attracting couples who observed the artwork intensely. A surprise awaited as they magnified the details to find numerous 'despair' stamps, even on a marriage certificate. The piece titled "Contract of Despair" featured 72 marriage certificates stamped with over 80,000 'despair' stamps. However, in their eyes, 'hope' shone brightly.On May 12th, the regions from Kanto to Tohoku experienced early summer warmth, while the weather declined in Western Japan. Kumamoto Castle appeared hazy under cloudy skies, soon to be hit by a downpour, with rainwater flowing off the roofs. Heavy rain, potentially at warning levels, is expected to spread from Western Japan to Tohoku through May 13th. Kanto should also be cautious of heavy rain and thunderstorms during commuting hours.

Source: ANN