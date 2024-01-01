Society

The Grim Reality of Marijuana Use in Japan

FUKUOKA, May 13 (News On Japan) - Marijuana, long banned in Japan, now faces tighter restrictions after last year's law amendment prohibiting not only possession, but its use. Despite these laws, a quick internet search reveals numerous sale advertisements written in slang. Our investigation with the Health Bureau's Narcotics Control Department, colloquially known as "Matori," reveals the prevalent marijuana situation among Japan's youth.

At 1:45 PM, a raid in Fukuoka results in the arrest of a man in his 20s, exemplifying the drug's spread among local youth, often seen as an entry point to harsher substances. Our visit to the Kyushu bureau of narcotics control reveals the same investigative authority as the police, overwhelmed by keyword searches revealing extensive drug trade information.

Online, colorful emojis serve as codes -- broccoli icons represent marijuana, while names like Strawberry Cherry Pie may indicate specific strains. "Tegoshi," meaning hand-delivered trades, floods searches, indicating that face-to-face transactions are common in Fukuoka and nearby Hakata.

The rise of smartphones has made it easier for ordinary individuals, from students to housewives and office workers, to obtain drugs out of curiosity. Fukuoka Prefecture Police report that drug-related arrests have hit a record high this year, with 478 individuals detained, 80% of whom are under 30.

One recent case involved a man in his 40s, caught cultivating marijuana in an apartment rented separately from his residence. The smell leaked outside, indicating large-scale operations. From the raid, officers confiscated marijuana plants equivalent to two carloads.

In Fukuoka, despite a crackdown, marijuana continues to circulate in the shadows. One arrested individual was also found possessing methamphetamine, suggesting that marijuana acts as a gateway drug.

Meanwhile, products containing CBD, a non-psychoactive component of cannabis, are mixed into coffee and sweets, offered in cafes without falling under the Narcotics Control Law. "We serve vegan food with CBD. It attracts health-conscious customers," said a cafe owner, illustrating the legal consumption of such products.

Despite the crackdown, the allure of marijuana remains strong among the youth, possibly equated to tobacco in their minds. "It's not really a bad thing," is a growing sentiment among them, influenced by fashion and admired musicians who mention drugs.

Yuto, a user since he was 16, talks about his dependency: "People say it's not addictive, but it becomes a part of your life, and quitting is incredibly hard." After deciding to quit, he described the following month as hellish, having once spent up to 200,000 yen in a month on drugs.

Now 26, Yuto was arrested for violating the Narcotics Control Act and received a suspended sentence. Since then, he has severed ties with drugs, but the amended law, which now includes using marijuana, still faces skepticism from experts who doubt it will fully address the issue.

The amended law aims to curb the rampant spread, but experts believe that solving the problem in a complex society targeting exhausted youth may have its limits. The roots of marijuana continue to spread, presenting an ongoing challenge.

Source: 日テレNEWS

POPULAR NEWS

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

Mother's Day: Warm Weather and Thanks Across Japan

May 12th marked a continuation of summer-like weather in the Tohoku and Kanto regions, while rain clouds spread from the west. The streets were busy with people carrying Mother's Day gifts.

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

Manhattan Celebrates Japanese Culture with Third Annual Japan Parade

New York hosted the "Japan Parade" for the third time on Saturday, with around 100 groups showcasing Japanese culture, featuring traditional cultural performances such as taiko drumming and martial arts, along with pop culture themes, celebrating Japanese culture.

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

The Grim Reality of Marijuana Use in Japan

Marijuana, long banned in Japan, now faces tighter restrictions after last year's law amendment prohibiting not only possession, but its use. Despite these laws, a quick internet search reveals numerous sale advertisements written in slang. Our investigation with the Health Bureau's Narcotics Control Department, colloquially known as "Matori," reveals the prevalent marijuana situation among Japan's youth.

The Story of a Japanese Transgender Mother

In an atypical family setup, a story unfolds around a little girl named Momo, her 'Mama', and 'Kaachan'. 'Mama', born a male, now lives as a woman, Toshimi Tani, aged 50. Tani, a film producer at Nippon Television, has experienced a versatile career trajectory.

Thank You, Tantan: Memorial Service for Kobe's Panda

The Oji Zoo in Kobe's Nada Ward held a memorial service on May 10th for Tantan, the female giant panda who passed away at the age of 28 at the end of March, making her the oldest panda in Japan at the time of her death.

Princess Ayako of Takamado Welcomes Her Third Son

The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Ayako of Takamado, the third daughter of Princess Hisako, gave birth to her third son at 11:48 AM on May 10th at a hospital in Tokyo.

Community Volunteers Given 'Fukuoka Points'

Fukuoka City has launched a pilot program starting May 10, rewarding local volunteer activities like crime prevention patrols and clean-up efforts with points. Accumulated points can be redeemed for perks such as free access to public facilities.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

'Pop-up Cyclist' Suspect Arrested

A man known for suddenly appearing on his bicycle in front of cars to obstruct traffic, referred to as the "pop-up" cyclist, has been detained along with his signature black suit and sunglasses.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.