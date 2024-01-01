TOKYO, May 21 (News On Japan) - A bill to abolish the current Technical Intern Training Program and establish a new employment training system has been passed by Japan's House of Representatives, with support from the ruling parties.

The revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act includes provisions to allow transfers to different companies under certain conditions, a practice that was previously prohibited. Additionally, the bill enables the revocation of permanent residency for individuals who deliberately fail to pay taxes.

Source: テレ東BIZ