TOKYO, May 27 (News On Japan) - With Japan facing a declining birthrate and aging population, inbound tourism is expected to be one of the few growth engines. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan welcomed around 32 million tourists. However, globally, France attracts about 89.3 million inbound tourists with a population of around 68 million, indicating significant potential for Japan.

Targeting inbound tourists from Southeast Asia, ANA Group's new airline "AirJapan" aims to carve out a "third genre" that's neither a full-service carrier nor a low-cost carrier (LCC). "AirJapan" plans to attract foreign tourists to regional areas.

Will the strategy of President Hideki Mineguchi, once called the "Regional Revitalization Contractor" at ANA, succeed?

Meanwhile, a new company aims to democratize business jets, typically seen as the domain of the elite, by slashing prices. This company, Microjet, was founded by Shinichi Nishikubo, former president of Skymark Airlines. After disappearing from the public eye following Skymark's bankruptcy, Nishikubo was driven back to the aviation industry by young aviation graduates. Determined to create an unprecedented business jet, Nishikubo is on a mission. We follow the journey of these unconventional airlines as they break new ground.

AirJapan just began operations in February. It's an unconventional airline.

Pre-ordered in-flight meals can be chosen from 13 different options, all featuring Japanese cuisine such as oyakodon and sushi.

One-way fares from Narita to Bangkok start at 17,000 yen, with high-season fares around 50,000 yen.

All 324 leather seats are economy class, with more space than typical low-cost carriers since there is no business class.

This airline aims to balance service and price, offering an unprecedented experience.

The diverse menu allows foreign passengers to experience Japanese food culture while flying.

The cabin attendants play a crucial role in this experience. They actively explore local attractions and products, bringing them back to the airline.

Takeuchi commented, "We want to promote Japan's new charms and attract people to regional areas."

For 18 months, we had exclusive access to the birth of this unique airline.

Mineguchi, known for his regional revitalization efforts at ANA, commented, "Our mission is to invigorate Japan by bringing customers from Asia to not just major cities but also regional areas."

This unconventional airline has started flying the skies of Japan, introducing a third option beyond LCCs and full-service carriers. Their strong desire is to attract tourists to regional areas.

Mineguchi visits Tsunan Town in Niigata Prefecture, one of Japan's snowiest areas with up to 3 meters of snowfall in winter.

He is welcomed by Mayor Kawahara, who became the youngest mayor in Japan at age 28 in 2018.

The discussion revolves around attracting tourists. "The lack of transportation infrastructure is a weakness," says Kawahara.

The nearest Shinkansen station is Echigo-Yuzawa, about 70 minutes from Tokyo Station. However, it's another hour by car from the station to Tsunan, making it difficult to attract tourists.

Mineguchi considers the idea and says, "Events, no matter how silly, can be very effective."

Source: テレ東BIZ