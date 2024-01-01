Tanzan Shrine in Nara: Tracing the Legacy of the Taika Reform

NARA, Sep 19 (News On Japan) - Tanzan Shrine in Nara Prefecture holds deep ties to one of Japan’s most pivotal moments -- the Taika Reform. According to legend, this secluded shrine is where Emperor Tenji (then Prince Naka no Ōe) and Fujiwara no Kamatari (then Nakatomi no Kamatari) plotted the downfall of the powerful Soga clan, particularly Soga no Iruka, during the 645 coup.

The shrine’s origins trace back to a wooden thirteen-story pagoda built by Kamatari’s son to honor his father. To this day, the grounds and surrounding areas remain filled with artifacts closely tied to the Fujiwara clan, including many important cultural properties.

The site is located deep in the mountains of Sakurai City in Nara Prefecture. It takes about five minutes by foot from the Tou-no-mine bus stop to reach the shrine, following a historic path lined with ancient stone lanterns and centuries-old bridges. Visitors are greeted by the East Main Gate, a magnificent structure dating back over 220 years, originally constructed during the Edo period. Remarkably, the shrine itself was once a Buddhist temple, known as Myoraku-ji, until the Meiji Restoration mandated the separation of Shinto and Buddhism. This blend of religious elements is still evident today.

Within the shrine, one can find several notable structures, including the world’s only surviving wooden thirteen-story pagoda, which stands as a testament to the shrine’s ancient legacy. Built by Fujiwara no Jōe, Kamatari’s eldest son, the pagoda marks the birthplace of Tanzan Shrine. Nearby, there is a stone marker, said to be where Kamatari and Prince Naka no Ōe first discussed their strategy to overthrow the Soga clan—an act that would ultimately reshape Japanese history through the Taika Reform.

As visitors walk through the grounds, they will encounter other cultural landmarks, including a stone lantern believed to have been donated by Emperor Go-Daigo, and a series of buildings dating back to the Muromachi and Edo periods. The main hall of Tanzan Shrine, with its elaborate architectural design, is said to have inspired the construction of Nikko Toshogu Shrine.

In addition to its historical significance, Tanzan Shrine is also a scenic destination, especially in autumn when over 3,000 maple trees burst into vibrant red and orange hues. This stunning backdrop adds a serene atmosphere to the shrine’s spiritual and historical legacy.

Source: YOMIURI