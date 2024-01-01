TOKYO, May 28 (News On Japan) - As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the market continues to grow, Japanese automakers have showcased their latest engine technologies, emphasizing their commitment to ongoing engine development.

Toyota Motor Corporation President Koji Sato stated, 'The internal combustion engine cannot remain as it is. We have a responsibility as OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to demonstrate what kind of future we will create and to drive change together.'

Toyota Motor Corporation, Mazda, and Subaru held a joint event on Tuesday to unveil their latest engines.

While all three companies are intensifying their efforts to develop EVs, they also recognize the necessity of developing engine-powered vehicles using carbon-neutral fuels, including plant-derived fuels. Toyota introduced a new 1.5-liter engine that reduces volume and height by 10%.

Mazda, known for its rotary engines, showcased the latest engine for its plug-in hybrid vehicle, which it calls the Rotary EV.

Subaru revealed a new hybrid version of its horizontally opposed engine, which it manufactures independently.

Source: ANN