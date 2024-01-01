YAMANASHI, May 29 (News On Japan) - Holes have been found in a black curtain installed to prevent misconduct at a popular Mt. Fuji photography spot in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture.

In an effort to deter nuisance behavior, the town set up the black curtain along the sidewalk on May 21, blocking the view of Mt. Fuji from a convenience store that has become a favored location for capturing both the store and the mountain in one shot.

However, town officials discovered approximately ten 1-centimeter diameter holes in the curtain. According to witnesses at the scene, tourists and other visitors had been pulling at the curtain with their fingers to peek through.

Fujikawaguchiko Town plans to patch the holes by loosening the fabric of the curtain rather than reinforcing it.

