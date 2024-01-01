News On Japan
Kyoto Implements Tourist Ban on Private Roads with 10,000 Yen Fine

KYOTO, May 29 (News On Japan) - Signs written in Japanese, English, and Chinese, prohibiting entry into private roads in Kyoto's Gion district were installed Wednesday, threatening trespassers with 10,000 yen fines.

During the installation, some tourists were seen entering the restricted area, but others turned back after reading the signs. A foreign tourist commented that balancing tourism with local life is important.

The local council, which installed the signs at a cost of 600,000 yen, stated that they do not intend to immediately enforce fines but hope the signs will help alleviate the negative impacts of overtourism. They plan to install similar signs on other private roads in Gion in the future.

Source: YOMIURI

