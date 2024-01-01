News On Japan
TOKYO, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - Princess Kako, who visited Greece, has returned to Japan. The local media has been reporting on her as the 'Diana of the East' and her clothing choices have caused a significant stir, with items selling out rapidly.

Princess Kako, the second daughter of Prince Akishino, was seen smiling and shaking hands with hotel staff before departing for the airport. Her visit commemorated the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece. This marks her third official overseas visit.

Kako remarked, 'Through this visit, I have been able to experience Greece's diverse charms and feel the strong connection between our countries. I am very pleased.'

During her busy schedule, Princess Kako even learned a few phrases in Greek to use during her interactions.

Kako greeted, 'Yasas (Hello), it's nice to meet you.'

She visited landmarks like the Parthenon Temple and a monastery where Japan has contributed to restoration efforts. Additionally, she engaged with local students, showcasing her warm and friendly demeanor.

Kako expressed her gratitude, 'Thank you very much. I am delighted that you are studying Japanese and have a deep affection for Japan. Please stay well. Efcharisto para para para poli (Thank you very much).'

The local media showed great interest in Princess Kako, reporting on her role in international goodwill.

Local outlets referred to her as the 'Diana of the East' and highlighted her gentle personality, natural elegance, and beauty. They also noted the recent challenges faced by the Japanese royal family, which have brought attention to Kako.

Fashion Craze: Blue Knit and Light Blue Dress Sell Out

In Japan, Princess Kako's outfits, chosen to suit her visit, have also garnered significant attention.

While visiting the Parthenon Temple, Kako wore a blue knit and white pants, inspired by the Greek flag.

Mayuko Tomohiro from Pierrot Press commented, 'If she indeed wore our product, it is a great honor and quite surprising.'

The blue knit, believed to be from an online-only retailer, quickly became a hot item. Priced at 2,990 yen, it sold out after the news broke. The next sale date is yet to be determined. This isn't the first time Princess Kako's fashion choices have caused a stir; a jacket she wore during a visit to Peru last year also sold out quickly.

Kako expressed her appreciation, 'I am very happy to have been warmly welcomed by everyone.'

On the day she visited the old town of Corfu, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Kako wore a light blue lace dress with a black belt accent. This dress also sold out, with CELFORD chief press officer Ichimayuko saying, 'The dress is sold out, and the number of requests has surged. Inquiries are flooding in.'

During her six-day stay, Princess Kako maintained her cheerful demeanor, contributing to the goodwill between Japan and Greece. She returned to Japan on the afternoon of June 1st.

Source: ANN

