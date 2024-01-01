News On Japan
Society

Tohoku's Only Bamboo Sword Craftsman Shares His Story

SENDAI, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - There are only about a dozen craftsmen left in Japan who make 'shinai,' the bamboo swords used in kendo. Among them, Akihiko Kato, 69, from Sendai City, is Tohoku's only bamboo sword craftsman. Here's his story.

Kato explains, 'You split one piece of bamboo into eight, and from that, you can make two shinai.'

He started making bamboo swords in earnest after retiring at 60. It was a comment from his master, veteran craftsman Shozo Nishino, that inspired him.

Kato recalls, 'When I brought bamboo from Miyagi for the first time over a decade ago, he said, "I've never seen such good bamboo. It's the best in Japan." It would be a waste not to have even one craftsman where this top-quality bamboo is found.'

Once, all shinai were handcrafted by artisans. However, due to the influx of inexpensive, mass-produced foreign-made shinai, it is said that domestic ones now account for less than 1% of the market.

All the materials, such as moso bamboo, are cut by hand. Though bamboo is typically harvested in the dry winter season, Kato gave us a special demonstration of the process.

'Bamboo becomes very strong after being exposed to wind and snow,' Kato explains. 'The quality, strength, flexibility, and the sound when struck – Miyagi's bamboo is the best in Japan. Nothing else compares.'

Kato's shinai are fully custom-made, tailored to the client's preferences down to the millimeter. After roughly shaving the bamboo, he moves on to the process called 'tame,' where the bamboo is heated and bent straight.

'It's bent like this, but it becomes straight,' Kato shows.

He continues to shave it down through multiple stages.

'When I see the delighted faces of customers receiving their finished shinai, I truly feel it was worth it,' Kato reflects.

Orders now come from all over the country, but Kato has a concern.

'There will be no one left in Miyagi to make shinai, so I hope someone will become my successor,' Kato says.

Kato himself is a skilled kendo practitioner with a seventh-dan rank. His friends also use his shinai.

An eighth-dan practitioner remarks, 'I now use only his shinai.'

'From when I was a novice, they paid to use my shinai,' Kato says. 'I am truly grateful to my friends for raising me.'

Pursuing the perfect shinai, Kato continues his craftsmanship with dedication.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Meteorological Agency Warns of Continued Seismic Activity in Ishikawa

In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Alert Issued for Rising Volcanic Activity at Mount Yake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

Video Shows Man Peeing on Yasukuni Shrine Pillar Before Spraying Graffiti

The English word 'toilet' was found sprayed on a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine early on Saturday morning.

YouTuber Arrested for Disrupting Restaurant During Livestream

Tokyo police have arrested a YouTuber for obstructing business operations by causing disturbances in a yakiniku restaurant while livestreaming.

Foreigner Ringing Kyoto Temple Bell at Night Upsets Locals

Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Society NEWS

300 Harleys Roar in Support of Noto Quake Recovery

Harley-Davidson Japan, based in Tokyo, orchestrated a parade through the streets of Yokohama on April 2nd, uniting approximately 300 Harley motorcycles in a gesture of support for the regions affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Tohoku's Only Bamboo Sword Craftsman Shares His Story

There are only about a dozen craftsmen left in Japan who make 'shinai,' the bamboo swords used in kendo. Among them, Akihiko Kato, 69, from Sendai City, is Tohoku's only bamboo sword craftsman. Here's his story.

YouTuber Arrested for Disrupting Restaurant During Livestream

Tokyo police have arrested a YouTuber for obstructing business operations by causing disturbances in a yakiniku restaurant while livestreaming.

Man Threatening Woman with Knife Captured at Shopping Mall

A man suspected of threatening a woman with a knife and robbing her has been captured. Police officers, equipped with shields and helmets, rushed in and carefully conducted a body check on the man. The suspect complied without resistance.

Man Sentenced to 6 Years Following Explosive Posts

Former company employee Hironobu Suwa was charged with violating the Explosives Control Act after being found in possession of explosives at his apartment in October two years ago.

Reality of Traffic Accidents: Parents Struggle Caring for Severely Disabled Son

Each year, 1,600 people in Japan suffer severe disabilities requiring care due to traffic accidents. One man became severely disabled at the age of seven after being hit by a car. The harsh reality that awaited him and his family was overwhelming.

Foreigner Ringing Kyoto Temple Bell at Night Upsets Locals

Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

Speed Limit on Narrow Roads to be Revised to 30 km/h from Current 60 km/h

In the residential area of Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto City, cars speed past pedestrians on a daily basis. Despite its importance to the local community, the road lacks speed limit signs.