Toyota and Four Other Companies Exposed for Fraud

TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has revealed that an internal investigation prompted by a series of fraudulent vehicle certification tests by Daihatsu Motor and others has uncovered similar fraud by Toyota and four other companies.

According to MLIT, as of the end of May, fraudulent activities were reported by a total of five companies: Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Mazda, Yamaha Motor, and Suzuki.

The five companies were found to have submitted false data and manipulated test vehicles during the certification tests required for mass production of vehicles.

MLIT plans to conduct on-site inspections of the five companies to verify the facts and details of the fraudulent activities.

The investigation into vehicle certification tests was initiated after repeated instances of fraud were discovered at Daihatsu and Toyota Industries, both part of the Toyota Group. In response, MLIT had instructed 85 companies, including automakers and equipment manufacturers, to investigate and report any fraudulent activities in their type approval applications.

TV Asahi's Economic Department reporter, Junya Shindo, explains the recent fraud involving Toyota and four other companies in the vehicle certification system known as "type approval." This system evaluates whether vehicles meet safety and quality standards.

Toyota reported fraud in seven models, including three currently produced and four discontinued ones. Examples of fraud include substituting test data and manipulating crash test vehicles. Despite these practices, Toyota's internal investigations found no performance issues, asserting no immediate danger for vehicle owners.

This broader issue involves several Toyota Group companies, including Hino Motors and Daihatsu Motor. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) initiated a comprehensive review, leading to the discovery of fraud across five companies. MLIT has set up a committee to evaluate and prevent future fraud, with further investigations ongoing.

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda held a press conference on Monday afternoon, offering an apology to customers, car fans, and all stakeholders.

Source: ANN

