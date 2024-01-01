News On Japan
Fast Retailing to Raise Starting Salary to 330,000 Yen

TOKYO, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo and other brands, has announced plans to raise its starting salary to 330,000 yen.

The increase will apply to new employees joining the company this year, up 30,000 yen from the previous starting salary of 300,000 yen.

The change is part of a domestic compensation revision to be implemented in March, resulting in an annual income increase of approximately 10%, bringing it to over 5 million yen.

The company aims to attract top talent and strengthen its global competitiveness through this move.

Source: ANN

