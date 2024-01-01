Japanese Automakers Struggle in China

BEIJING, Jan 10 (News On Japan) - Japanese automakers reported last year’s new car sales in China, revealing a year-on-year decline across all three major manufacturers. In response, they are working to restructure operations and strengthen their market strategies.

New car sales in China for 2024 stood at 1.776 million units for Toyota, 852,269 units for Honda, and 696,631 units for Nissan, each posting a drop compared to the previous year.

The Chinese market has witnessed rapid growth in sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and other "new energy vehicles" (NEVs), driven by government initiatives to promote clean energy transportation. Local EV manufacturers, such as BYD, have seen significant increases in their sales volumes.

While foreign automakers, including those from Japan, continue to face challenges, Honda launched two new EV-dedicated factories last year and is advancing production restructuring efforts to strengthen both manufacturing and sales.

Meanwhile, in Dandong, Liaoning Province—where winter temperatures can drop below minus 10 degrees Celsius—gasoline-powered vehicles, including Japanese models, remain a common sight on the roads.

Toyota reported that electric-powered vehicles accounted for 48.4% of its total sales last year, a 12.3-point increase from the previous year. However, most of these were hybrid vehicles powered by both gasoline and electricity.

According to industry insiders, demand varies across different regions in China. "In areas with inadequate charging infrastructure or where battery performance declines in cold weather, customers prefer gasoline or hybrid vehicles," they explained.

Japanese automakers are striving to respond to the growing demand for new energy vehicles while addressing diverse regional needs, aiming for a rebound in the competitive Chinese market.

Source: ANN