News On Japan
Business

Japanese Automakers Struggle in China

BEIJING, Jan 10 (News On Japan) - Japanese automakers reported last year’s new car sales in China, revealing a year-on-year decline across all three major manufacturers. In response, they are working to restructure operations and strengthen their market strategies.

New car sales in China for 2024 stood at 1.776 million units for Toyota, 852,269 units for Honda, and 696,631 units for Nissan, each posting a drop compared to the previous year.

The Chinese market has witnessed rapid growth in sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and other "new energy vehicles" (NEVs), driven by government initiatives to promote clean energy transportation. Local EV manufacturers, such as BYD, have seen significant increases in their sales volumes.

While foreign automakers, including those from Japan, continue to face challenges, Honda launched two new EV-dedicated factories last year and is advancing production restructuring efforts to strengthen both manufacturing and sales.

Meanwhile, in Dandong, Liaoning Province—where winter temperatures can drop below minus 10 degrees Celsius—gasoline-powered vehicles, including Japanese models, remain a common sight on the roads.

Toyota reported that electric-powered vehicles accounted for 48.4% of its total sales last year, a 12.3-point increase from the previous year. However, most of these were hybrid vehicles powered by both gasoline and electricity.

According to industry insiders, demand varies across different regions in China. "In areas with inadequate charging infrastructure or where battery performance declines in cold weather, customers prefer gasoline or hybrid vehicles," they explained.

Japanese automakers are striving to respond to the growing demand for new energy vehicles while addressing diverse regional needs, aiming for a rebound in the competitive Chinese market.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kyoto City to Raise Accommodation Tax to Maximum 10,000 Yen

Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.

Toyama and Osaka Among 2025 Must-Visit Destinations

The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.

Sony, Honda Reveal Advanced EV Model Ahead of U.S. Tech Expo

Ahead of the opening of CES, the world’s largest technology expo, Sony Group and Honda have unveiled their first mass-produced electric vehicle (EV) model under the ‘AFEELA’ brand.

Hirosaki Castle Suffers Severe Damage as Heavy Snow Topples Trees

Heavy snowfall has caused damage to Hirosaki Castle, and further precautions are needed as the season’s strongest cold wave is expected to hit starting the evening of January 7th.

Ishiba Aims to Revitalize Japan with Regional Revamp

Prime Minister Ishiba has positioned regional revitalization as the "Reiwa-era National Transformation" in his New Year's address, outlining plans to curb Tokyo’s overconcentration by promoting the relocation of central government agencies to regional areas.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japanese Automakers Struggle in China

Japanese automakers reported last year’s new car sales in China, revealing a year-on-year decline across all three major manufacturers. In response, they are working to restructure operations and strengthen their market strategies.

Fast Retailing to Raise Starting Salary to 330,000 Yen

Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo and other brands, has announced plans to raise its starting salary to 330,000 yen.

Post-Holiday Blues Drive Surge in Job Resignations

The nine-day New Year holiday, often hailed as a "miraculous break," has come to an end, and everyday life is gradually resuming. However, for some, this period marked a turning point—deciding to quit their jobs. One resignation service provider reported a record-high number of client requests.

Tokyo Stock Market Opens Year with Sharp Drop as Workers Pray for Prosperity

The Tokyo stock market opened its first trading session of the year with a sharp decline, raising concerns about the state of Japan’s economy in the months ahead. The Nikkei average fell by more than 600 yen at one point compared to the previous year-end, a disappointing start for investors hoping for an optimistic beginning to 2025.

Survey: Japan economy to see 1.1% real growth in FY2025

Economists predict that Japan's economy will grow more than 1 percent in inflation-adjusted terms in fiscal 2025. They see wage increases giving a boost to consumer spending. (NHK)

Nippon Steel, US Steel file lawsuit against US government

Nippon Steel and US Steel say they have jointly filed a lawsuit against the United States government over President Joe Biden's decision to block the takeover of the American firm.

Record Price of 207 Million Yen for Oma Tuna

At the first tuna auction of the year held at Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, a bluefin tuna from Oma, Aomori Prefecture, was sold for 207 million yen, the second-highest price in history.

Biden blocks Nippon Steel buyout of US Steel

US President Joe Biden has issued an order to block Nippon Steel's planned buyout of US Steel.