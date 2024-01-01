News On Japan
Business

Apartment Building Blocking Mount Fuji View to be Demolished

TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - A nearly completed apartment building in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, is set to be demolished due to growing demands for the construction to be halted because it obstructs the view of Mount Fuji.

Photos taken about four years ago in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, show a beautiful view of Mount Fuji from the shopping street on "Fujimidori" that stretches straight from JR Kunitachi Station. However, as construction of the problematic apartment building progressed, half of Mount Fuji became obscured, prompting surrounding residents to demand a halt to the construction.

The apartment building, a 10-story structure being built by major developer Sekisui House, was scheduled to be completed next month. However, it was decided this month to demolish the building. It is unusual to demolish a nearly completed apartment building.

Sekisui House stated, 'Although we complied with laws such as the landscape ordinance, we did not adequately consider the impact on the surrounding area.'

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

'Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease' Reaches Warning Levels in Kansai

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children, has reached warning levels across various regions in western Japan for the first time in five years.

Japanese Chef Killed in Vancouver, Described as 'Bright and Energetic'

A Japanese man working as a chef was fatally stabbed on a street in Vancouver, Canada. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Sado Island Gold Mines Face Hurdles for UNESCO World Heritage Listing

An advisory body to UNESCO has suggested that the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture may face difficulties in achieving World Cultural Heritage status this time.

YOSAKOI Festival Kicks Off in Sapporo Until June 9

On June 5, the early summer tradition 'YOSAKOI Soran Festival' began at Odori Park in central Sapporo. A total of 255 teams from both domestic and international regions, comprising around 25,000 participants, will showcase vibrant performances at 15 venues across the city, including Odori Park, until June 9.

Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Apartment Building Blocking Mount Fuji View to be Demolished

A nearly completed apartment building in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, is set to be demolished due to growing demands for the construction to be halted because it obstructs the view of Mount Fuji.

Mitsubishi UFJ Bank Offers 10,000 Yen Cashback for New Accounts via Smartphone

In an effort to attract new deposits in the "world of interest," Mitsubishi UFJ Bank is launching a campaign offering a 10,000 yen cashback for new account openings via smartphones.

Wage Gap in Japan: Women Earn 25% Less

The wage gap between men and women in Japan shows no signs of narrowing, with women earning about 25% less than men. As the government attempts to address the issue, some companies are working to improve the treatment of female employees.

Japan Real Wages Fall for Record 25 Consecutive Months in April

The nominal wages received by Japan's workers in April increased by 2.1% compared to the same period last year, but real wages, which account for changes in prices, decreased by 0.7%. This marks the 25th consecutive month of decline in real wages, the longest on record.

Japan's New Strategy Targets Content Industry

The Japanese government has announced its aim to expand Japan's content industry globally, targeting an economic impact of 50 trillion yen.

How Does the Appearance of a Home Improve with Sofa Covers?

The living room, which serves as the focal point of their home, greatly affects how at ease and at ease individuals feel. One simple yet powerful way to update their living space is to get fashionable couch coverings.

New Banknotes to Debut in July for the First Time in 20 Years

Japan will introduce new banknotes in July for the first time in 20 years, featuring Shibusawa Eiichi on the 10,000 yen note, Tsuda Umeko on the 5,000 yen note, and Kitasato Shibasaburo on the 1,000 yen note. However, the change poses challenges for vending machine replacements.

Japan's Transport Ministry Raids Toyota Headquarters

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism conducted a raid on Toyota Motor Corporation's headquarters on Tuesday morning after discovering fraudulent activities related to the certification of 'type approval,' which is necessary for mass production of vehicles.