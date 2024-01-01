TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - A nearly completed apartment building in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, is set to be demolished due to growing demands for the construction to be halted because it obstructs the view of Mount Fuji.

Photos taken about four years ago in Kunitachi City, Tokyo, show a beautiful view of Mount Fuji from the shopping street on "Fujimidori" that stretches straight from JR Kunitachi Station. However, as construction of the problematic apartment building progressed, half of Mount Fuji became obscured, prompting surrounding residents to demand a halt to the construction.

The apartment building, a 10-story structure being built by major developer Sekisui House, was scheduled to be completed next month. However, it was decided this month to demolish the building. It is unusual to demolish a nearly completed apartment building.

Sekisui House stated, 'Although we complied with laws such as the landscape ordinance, we did not adequately consider the impact on the surrounding area.'

Source: TBS