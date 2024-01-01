News On Japan
Travel

Rainy Season Begins in Southern Kyushu

TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Saturday morning that the rainy season has begun in southern Kyushu, nine days later than usual.

Meanwhile, from Hokkaido to Kinki, many areas are experiencing sunny weather. The temperature in central Tokyo reached 25°C just after 9 AM, marking the earliest summer day of the year.

In the afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise further, reaching 30°C in Osaka for the first midsummer day of the year, and 28°C in Sapporo, making it the hottest day so far this year.

With temperatures expected to be similar to those in July, precautions against heatstroke are necessary.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tsushima Shrine in Nagasaki Bars Korean Tourists

A shrine in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, with over a thousand years of history, has controversially banned Korean tourists. This decision has sparked widespread discussion.

Rainy Season Begins in Southern Kyushu

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Saturday morning that the rainy season has begun in southern Kyushu, nine days later than usual.

'Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease' Reaches Warning Levels in Kansai

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children, has reached warning levels across various regions in western Japan for the first time in five years.

Japanese Chef Killed in Vancouver, Described as 'Bright and Energetic'

A Japanese man working as a chef was fatally stabbed on a street in Vancouver, Canada. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Sado Island Gold Mines Face Hurdles for UNESCO World Heritage Listing

An advisory body to UNESCO has suggested that the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture may face difficulties in achieving World Cultural Heritage status this time.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

'Cha-Yamachi Oshi Festival' Brings Anime Fans Together in Osaka

Anime enthusiasts converged on Chayamachi in Osaka for the 'Cha-Yamachi Oshi Festival,' a celebration centered around fans' favorite characters and creators. The festival, now in its second year, saw various booths from anime productions and companies, and even cosplayers dressed in their favorite character outfits.

Entry Fees Raised at Famous Kyoto Temples

Kyoto's Heian Shrine's 'Shin-en,' adorned with approximately 2,000 iris flowers, waived its usual 600 yen admission fee for one day on June 7 to coincide with the blooming season.

New Area Opens at Tokyo DisneySea, Largest Since 2001 Debut

A new area at Tokyo DisneySea, called 'Fantasy Springs,' opened on Thursday. An opening ceremony was held in the morning, followed by visitors arriving from 8 AM.

Sado Island Gold Mines Face Hurdles for UNESCO World Heritage Listing

An advisory body to UNESCO has suggested that the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture may face difficulties in achieving World Cultural Heritage status this time.

YOSAKOI Festival Kicks Off in Sapporo Until June 9

On June 5, the early summer tradition 'YOSAKOI Soran Festival' began at Odori Park in central Sapporo. A total of 255 teams from both domestic and international regions, comprising around 25,000 participants, will showcase vibrant performances at 15 venues across the city, including Odori Park, until June 9.

Kyoto's Gion Festival Offers Premium Viewing Seats for 200,000 Yen

Kyoto's renowned Gion Festival, particularly its highlight event, the Yamahoko Junko parade, will offer premium viewing seats priced at up to 200,000 yen.

'Tourist Express Bus' Aims to Ease Kyoto City Bus Congestion

Kyoto City, facing the issue of overcrowded city buses due to overtourism, has launched a new initiative in June. What are the goals and challenges of this new measure?

Matsumoto Castle Becomes Japan's Most Popular on Instagram

Until recently, Kumamoto Castle held the top spot for the most Instagram followers among Japanese castles. However, at the end of May, Matsumoto Castle in Nagano surpassed Kumamoto Castle to become the most followed. What led to this change?