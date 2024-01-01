TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Saturday morning that the rainy season has begun in southern Kyushu, nine days later than usual.

Meanwhile, from Hokkaido to Kinki, many areas are experiencing sunny weather. The temperature in central Tokyo reached 25°C just after 9 AM, marking the earliest summer day of the year.

In the afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise further, reaching 30°C in Osaka for the first midsummer day of the year, and 28°C in Sapporo, making it the hottest day so far this year.

With temperatures expected to be similar to those in July, precautions against heatstroke are necessary.

Source: ANN