JAL Submits Measures to Prevent Recurrence After Safety Incidents

TOKYO, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - Japan Airlines has submitted measures to prevent a recurrence of safety incidents, including prohibiting staff from drinking alcohol while staying overnight.

Japan Airlines President Mitsuko Tottori said, 'We sincerely apologize to society and our customers for the inconvenience caused.'

On June 11th, Tottori visited the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism to submit recurrence prevention measures following five safety incidents since November of last year, including collisions between aircraft wings at Haneda Airport.

Due to incidents involving pilots drinking with colleagues, the prevention measures include a temporary ban on all pilots and cabin crew from drinking alcohol while staying overnight.

Japan Airlines also plans to reinforce the safety awareness of its management and to enhance employee education.

Source: ANN

